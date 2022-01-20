First Horizon Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $219 Million, or EPS of $0.40; $260 Million, or $0.48, on an Adjusted basis* ROTCE of 14.7% and Adjusted ROTCE of 17.5% with tangible book value per share of $11.00*

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") of $219 million, or earnings per share of $0.40, compared with third quarter 2021 NIAC of $224 million, or earnings per share of $0.41.

Fourth quarter 2021 results were reduced by a net $41 million after-tax, or $0.08 per share, of notable items largely tied to the IBERIABANK Corporation Merger ("IBKC Merger"), compared with a net $51 million after-tax reduction, or $0.09 per share, in third quarter 2021. Excluding notable items, adjusted fourth quarter 2021 NIAC of $260 million, or $0.48 per share, decreased from $275 million, or $0.50 per share in third quarter. The decrease was led by a $0.03 per share reduction tied to lower provision credit.

Full year 2021 NIAC of $962 million, or earnings per share of $1.74, compares with $822 million, or earnings per share of $1.89, in 2020, largely reflecting the impact of the IBKC merger. 2021 results included a net $179 million after-tax reduction, or $0.32 per share, from notable items largely related to the IBKC merger compared with a net benefit of $294 million, or $0.68 per share, in 2020. On an adjusted basis, full year 2021 NIAC of $1.1 billion, or earnings per share of $2.07, compares with NIAC of $528 million, or $1.22 in 2020 respectively.

"Our solid results for the quarter and the year reflect the underlying momentum in our balanced business model and attractive geographic footprint," said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. "Our continued focus on execution drove improved net interest income, further merger savings and revenue synergies and improved asset quality that more than offset the impact of expected fee income headwinds. We also increased our return of capital to shareholders through common share repurchases."

Jordan continued, "I am grateful to our associates for their unwavering commitment to delivering on our purpose which is to help our clients and communities unlock their full potential through capital and counsel, particularly as we continued to navigate the effects of the pandemic and disruptive natural disasters. Throughout the year, we achieved a number of critical merger milestones, successfully integrating key systems in preparation for the final conversion of clients and signage scheduled for February. We made good strides onboarding new technology and digital capabilities, upgrading operating systems and achieving efficiencies to deliver a differentiated client experience across the organization. I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made and look forward to further capitalizing on the power of business model and footprint."

Jordan concluded, "As we look forward to 2022 and beyond, we believe we are well-positioned to benefit from our enhanced capabilities and expertise, dynamic markets and an improving economic and interest rate environment. We remain focused on growing our core business and selectively transforming by simplifying processes, advancing technology and redeploying investments to achieve higher-growth and return opportunities and deliver top-quartile results."

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on January 20 by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (if calling from the U.S.) or 929-526-1599 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 177675. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on January 20 until midnight CT on February 3. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S. callers) or +44-204-525-0658 (international callers); the access code is 953908. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website by 10:30 am CT on January 20 and will be archived on the site for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements pertain to FHN's beliefs, plans, goals, expectations, and estimates. Forward-looking statements are not a representation of historical information, but instead pertain to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond FHN's control, and many of which, with respect to future business decisions and actions (including acquisitions and divestitures), are subject to change and could cause FHN's actual future results and outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements or historical performance. Examples of uncertainties and contingencies include those mentioned: in this document; in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of FHN's Current Report on Form 8-K to which this document has been filed as an exhibit; in the forepart, and in Items 1, 1A, and 7, of FHN's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; and in the forepart, and in Item 1A of Part II, of FHN's Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q filed this year.

FHN assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made in this document or in any other statement, release, report, or filing from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Regulatory Measures that are not GAAP

Certain measures included in this report are "non-GAAP," meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to FHN. Although other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by FHN for non-GAAP measures, FHN's management believes such measures are relevant to understanding the financial condition, capital position, and financial results of FHN and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are reported to FHN's management and Board of Directors through various internal reports.

The non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release are fully taxable equivalent measures, core net interest income ("NII"), pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), loans and leases excluding paycheck protection program ('PPP") and/or Loans to Mortgage Companies ("LMC"), return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ("TA"), tangible book value ("TBV") per common share, and various consolidated and segment results and performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items.

Presentation of regulatory measures, even those which are not GAAP, provide a meaningful base for comparability to other financial institutions subject to the same regulations as FHN, as demonstrated by their use by banking regulators in reviewing capital adequacy of financial institutions. Although not GAAP terms, these regulatory measures are not considered "non-GAAP" under U.S. financial reporting rules as long as their presentation conforms to regulatory standards. Regulatory measures used in this financial supplement include: common equity tier 1 capital ("CET1"), generally defined as common equity less goodwill, other intangibles, and certain other required regulatory deductions; tier 1 capital, generally defined as the sum of core capital (including common equity and instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder) adjusted for certain items under risk based capital regulations; and risk-weighted assets, which is a measure of total on- and off-balance sheet assets adjusted for credit and market risk, used to determine regulatory capital ratios.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

*ROTCE, PPNR, Core net interest income (NII), tangible book value per share, loans and leases excluding PPP and/or LMC, and "Adjusted" results are Non-GAAP Financial Measures; NII, Total Revenue, NIM and PPNR are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis; References to loans include leases and EPS are based on diluted shares; Capital ratios are preliminary. Please reference the fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call materials at https://ir.firsthorizon.com (News & Events | Events & Presentations) for a description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP presentation.

Contact: Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor (901) 523-4450

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868

