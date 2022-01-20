Dodge Opens Search Across the United States for the Greatest Automotive Job in the World -- "Chief Donut Maker"

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge opens search across the United States for the brand's “Chief Donut Maker”

One lucky fan will get a $150K paycheck to represent Dodge and go on the auto adventure of a lifetime from Radford Racing School to Roadkill Nights to driving their own SRT® Hellcat company car, which includes America's #1 Muscle Car, the Dodge Challenger

Submission videos would be reviewed and evaluated by a Dodge panel to include champion wrestler Bill Goldberg

Ten finalists will ultimately compete for the Chief Donut Maker title through a series of elimination rounds, ultimately whittling the candidates down to the Final 2; more details to be announced in weeks to come

Aspiring donut-makers can go to DodgeGarage.com now to apply

Chief Donut Maker position will be officially announced this Spring

The Dodge Challenger closed 2021 as the #1 Muscle Car in the U.S. giving the brand its first-ever crown in the segment

Never content to do the conventional, Dodge has created the first-of-its-kind position of Chief Donut Maker, a side hustle that will have heads spinning. When Dodge says donuts, think celebratory car maneuvers, not glazed crullers. And what's not to celebrate? The Chief Donut Maker will be a Dodge ambassador, decked out in Dodge threads, driving a Dodge SRT® Hellcat, rubbing shoulders with celebs at epic auto events, leveling up at Radford Racing School, while making a mouthwatering $150,000 paycheck – and they don't even have to quit their day job.

"The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "We're looking to hire someone just like them as our Chief Donut Maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America Muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once in a lifetime opportunity that gives you the opportunity to drive the #1 Muscle Car in America."



Winning the sweetest gig ever will be a kickass event in itself. It starts with applicants submitting a short video showing why they're best suited for the role: demonstrating passion, charisma, and creativity. Then things get really interesting. Dodge has enlisted champion wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee a competition between the top ten finalists that will put their talents to the test. Contestants will be thrown into wild, hot seat scenarios, including racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight (with a professional driver on a closed track). This series of eliminations will then be aired like a reality TV show with the final episode revealing Dodge's new Chief Donut Maker this Spring.

Dodge will be taking applications on January 20, 2022 with a deadline of February 28, 2022. Applicants will need to show, in a short video (maximum length of two minutes), that they embody the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers. Aspiring donut-makers can go to www.DodgeGarage.com/chief-donut-maker to apply and to view all the rules and regulations.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

