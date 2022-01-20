DL Holdings to Invest USD 6.5mn in New Asset Management Company

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 January 2022, DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), Stock Code: 1709) entered into a strategic investment agreement with Atlas Multi-assets Capital Holdings Limited. According to the agreement, DL Holdings intends to subscribe to the issued shares of Atlas Multi-assets. The total consideration is expected to be up to USD 6.5 million for about 38% of total issued shares of the target company on a fully-diluted basis. The preliminary post-money valuation is USD 20 million.

Atlas Multi-assets Capital Holdings, which is the parent company of Atlas Capital Asset Management (HK) Limited, is a Hong Kong based hedge fund and asset management start-up company. Atlas is operated by a veteran team, which has abundant entrepreneurial experiences in both global investment and private banking. The target firm is licensed by Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to engage in Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. Atlas specializes in fixed income and equities derivatives, equity long/short, convertible bonds arbitrage, quantitative and macro trading strategies as well as discretionary portfolio management. Since its establishment in June 2020, Atlas has attracted more than USD 150 million in asset under management.

With the gradual recovery of global economic activities, the asset management industry will start a new chapter in 2022. Considering the favorable policies of the government, such as the establishment of LPF fund and the establishment of Hong Kong wealth management center, it is very likely that the asset management and family office industry will experience a rapid growth. DL holdings and Atlas both hold qualified licenses to engage in asset management. The synergy will enhance DL Holdings' comprehensive strength, expand the scale of asset management as well as accelerate the development of family office and investment banking business.

About DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1709.HK). Founded in 2011, DL Holdings' parent company is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. DL Holdings Group is a full-licensed financial services and investment group focusing on serving Hong Kong's small and medium market cap growth listed companies and founders' families. DL Holdings' total assets and investment under management exceeds USD 3 billion currently, including USD 1.4 billion under DL Family Office's management.

