Cyberwrite appoints former Symantec and Experian sales leader, Tim Olson, as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberwrite – a leader in cyber risk quantification for cyber insurance and risk management – has reinforced its sales team in the US with the appointment of sales veteran, Tim Olson, as Chief Revenue Officer

With over two decades of experience in cyber security sales and business development, Tim has held senior positions at multi-national companies such as Experian where he established and led the breach response unit, and in Symantec, where he served as the worldwide sales leader for breach response.

Tim joins Cyberwrite following over five years as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Norton LifeLock, where he was responsible for defining and executing the international enterprise sales and business development strategy, and led three global business units - Strategic Partnerships, OEM, and Cyber Risk.

In his new role at Cyberwrite, Tim will lead the company's sales efforts and partnerships.

"We are excited to have Tim join us and to have his decades of sales and leadership experience on our side. At Cyberwrite, we help companies to quantify, mitigate, and insure cyber risk. Our technology provides meaningful insights into how attackers see your company online, and predict the probability and economic impact of cyber breaches for any business. The technology also provides actionable recommendations for the prevention of cyber incidents and the relevant insurance", says Nir Perry, CEO of Cyberwrite.

"Cyber risk is hard to quantify and cyber insurance has become harder to obtain, prices are going up, and capacity is scarce compared to the demand. Businesses of all size, across industries can benefit from the Cyberwrite solution and I am delighted to join Cyberwrite as CRO", said Tim Olson.

About Cyberwrite



Cyberwrite's AI cyber insurance platform provides cybersecurity insights and risk quantification for businesses worldwide. By leveraging the Cyberwrite platform, organizations are enabled to improve their cyber security posture, calculate the economic impact a cyber breach may have on their business, and buy the insurance they need.



Cyberwrite is a Gartner Cool Vendor, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award Winner, Citi Bank Accelerator Graduate, and serves organizations world-wide, including leading Fortune 500 companies.

