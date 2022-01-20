AXA XL announces new Energy Property leader in the Americas AXA XL has promoted Scott Dalton to head its Energy Property insurance business in the Americas.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Michele Sansone, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer, Property, "AXA XL's reputation and experience in handling complicated industrial risks, like those faced by energy businesses, is well known. It's underwriting experts like Scott, and his 25 years of experience helping address energy companies' property insurance needs, that has helped build that reputation. We're excited to see Scott step into this leadership role as we continue to meet the property protection needs of Energy industry leaders."

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL)

Previously Senior Underwriter, in his new role, Mr. Dalton assumes underwriting management responsibility for AXA XL's book of property insurance for energy businesses which included oil and gas, power generation, process industries, and chemical companies. Mr. Dalton joined AXA XL in 2006, helping build AXA XL's energy book and cultivate strong business relationships with brokers and energy clients. Before joining AXA XL, he held underwriting positions, all focused on serving the energy industry, with Liberty International, AIG and Zurich. Mr. Dalton is a graduate of The City University of New York - Brooklyn College.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, provides energy companies with admitted and non-admitted specialized property insurance solutions for their oil rig, oil & petrochemical, chemical, and power generation insurance needs. AXA XL rounds out its risk management approach with specialized risk engineering for energy companies and specialized claims handling capabilities to minimize risk and loss of property assets.

In October 2021, AXA announced global policy revisions limiting exposure in its investment and underwriting portfolios of unconventional Oil & Gas activities, or methods other than traditional vertical well extraction, and ceasing to underwrite new insurance coverage for new upstream oil greenfield exploration projects or projects in place where there has been minimal to no previous exploration. AXA continues to underwrite insurance for Energy "transition leaders" -- Oil & Gas companies with the most far reaching and credible transition plans to achieve net zero emissions.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com



ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL