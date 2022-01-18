Q India To Launch Third New Channel

The Q Kahaniyan All Animation Channel Targets 15-35 Year Olds On Expanding Smart TV and Mobile App Platforms

Launch on January 26th Includes Samsung TV Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV "Patchwall", Jio TV & Jio TV Plus and TCL's iFFalcon

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is launching a new all animation channel targeting 15-35 year old young Indians called "Q Kahaniyan". The channel will initially be launched on a variety of smart TV and mobile app based platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV "Patchwall", Jio TV and Jio TV Plus and TCL's iFFalcon.

The company's flagship channel, The Q India has experienced a significant amount of popularity and viewership coming from its unique alternative animated series including Daravni Kahaniya, Dilchasp Kahaniya and Anokhi Kahaniya. On SNAP India, Q Kahaniya content has secured nearly 500,000 subscribers in under one year. The company believes that there is a significant and growing market in India for a new kind of alternative animated content that attracts an older audience of 15-35 year olds. This animated content is different in style and tone from kids animation that has traditionally attracted a very young audience for generations. The Q Kahaniyan will represent India's first and only television channel featuring this style of alternative animation 24/7.

The growth of smart TV's in India continues to increase at an extraordinary pace. Smart TV shipments in India increased by a record 65% YOY for the quarter ending in June 2021 and this pace of growth is expected to continue as more e-commerce and app based channels become part of the smart TV ecosystem. The global growth of smart TV's is expected to be from 20% to 30% in the next five years setting India up as among the world's fastest growing markets. In addition, the introduction of most smart TV content platforms to the mobile handsets of manufacturers who deliver both types of hardware (i.e.,Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, etc) provides a strong entry point for a large audience of additional mobile based viewers. In the US, where the smart TV market has begun to reach a higher level of maturation, TV[R]EV predicts collective ad revenue of the three largest smart TV manufacturers will grow from $1.37 billion in 2021 to $6.17 billion in 2026.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media commented, "We have experienced tremendous success with our unique alternative animation content both on broadcast and digital platforms. We have expressed our commitment to be a leader in India in the smart TV and emerging content business now known as FAST…Free Ad Supported TV. With the addition of The Q Kahaniyan as a one of a kind third channel, we can now begin to form a block of Q channels across smart TV's with the goal of adding more in the future. We foresee the smart TV and FAST channel ecosystem becoming a leading distribution vehicle in India with an impact that is equal or is even greater than what is occurring in North America. Our position in the market is now stronger than ever with the addition of The Q Kahaniyan."

About QYOU Media



QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the upcoming Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

