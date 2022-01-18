As a 2021 Sponsor for the "Galaxy of Wishes" fundraiser held in December, Ken Kladouris chose to grant a wish for a third year in a row, imparting joy and hope for a child undergoing intensive medical care

Ken Kladouris Grants Wish Following "Galaxy of Wishes" Fundraiser Benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation As a 2021 Sponsor for the "Galaxy of Wishes" fundraiser held in December, Ken Kladouris chose to grant a wish for a third year in a row, imparting joy and hope for a child undergoing intensive medical care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a direct result of the prosperity from his online course entitled "Stillness to Success," Ken Kladouris was able to make an impactful contribution to the Make-A-Wish organization. Actively involved with the organization for the last 3 years, Ken is passionate about investing back into the community. Thinking globally and acting locally, Ken has seen how Make-A-Wish transforms lives, one wish at a time. The 2021 event exceeded the organization's expectations, raising over $2.5 million in donations, while recognizing the generous contributions from Dean and Susie Spanos and The Los Angeles Chargers.

Expanding his brand this year with new courses, coaching and retreats, Ken aims to increase his giving back efforts and deepen his community roots. By aligning with organizations like Make-A-Wish that impart real change, Ken is able to be a part of a movement that helps improves the lives of others exponentially.

"Stillness to Success has proven to be more than an online course – its material is not only transformative for the lives of participants, but I am able to pay it forward by investing back in the community. As an entrepreneur, I can't think of a greater win-win." –Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

Learn More:

KenKladouris.com | LinkedIn | Free eBook

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ken Kladouris