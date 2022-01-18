Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach Set for Live Interview with WallStreetBets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today that WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski is interviewing Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach on Wednesday, January 19, at 10 am ET. Tune into their live streaming conversation via WallStreetBets' Twitter and YouTube channels.

Speach will talk about Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 million acquisition of online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi. These brands, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries, were acquired on November 29, 2021.

Speach will also discuss other pillars of Esports Technologies' growth strategy as the company seeks to offer more esports wagering opportunities and layer in its proprietary wagering odds modeling. The company is in a strong position to benefit from the skyrocketing popularity of esports, which now represents a $13 billion market opportunity.

WallStreetBets' movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. The community gained attention in early 2021 when members highlighted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp., creating a trading frenzy and a voice for retail investors.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "This interview with Jaime Rogozinski is an early highlight for 2022. I look forward to connecting with the WallStreetBets founder and his colorful and dynamic community. I'm excited to tell their millions of followers about the great things happening with Esports Technologies."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

