Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Fashion Model Natalia Anderson Leaves OnlyFans for HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Natalia Anderson, social media influencer and model, is terminating her relationship with OnlyFans to join and focus on the fast-growing HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

Natalia Anderson

"Natalia is absolutely gorgeous, and we are so excited to have her join the roster" said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "HoneyDrip.com has some of the most beautiful girls in the world sharing content directly with their fans on a daily basis. Our talented creators, paired with the continuous enhancements to the site, is creating a growing phenomenon of girls leaving OnlyFans to join the new and trendier HoneyDrip.com.

Natalia is an emerging Ukrainian-born fashion model. As a fashion model, she has been the face and promoter of numerous brands, including Fashion Nova, Heaven on Earth Swim, BoutineLA, Lounge Underwear and Peri Addict.

"I was so excited when I heard my application was approved to join HoneyDrip.com" said Anderson. "I love the exclusivity of the site. I decided that OnlyFans was a bad look for me, and I would have more opportunity on HoneyDrip.com"

Follow Natalia on Instagram @ nata_anderson

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

