Virtual School Fair to Combat Confusion, Connect Families to Schools that Fit

A virtual event showcasing school choices statewide will bring Idaho families the chance to better understand their K-12 educational options on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10:00 a.m. MST. More than 400 community members are expected to attend the virtual event, which kicks off School Choice Week in Idaho.

Besides highlighting innovative choices throughout Idaho, the virtual event will give families the opportunity to join private chats directly with schools they are interested in or have questions for.

Families can register for the free event at: IDchartercoalition.org.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. In conjunction with the Week, large school fairs will take place in well over a dozen major cities, including Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, and Jersey City.

"We believe that parents should have the ability to determine what learning environment best meets their family's needs," said China Gum, one of the main event organizers. "Idaho has so many wonderful schooling options, and the goal of our virtual event is to empower parents to know and navigate those options. When parents are engaged and children are in learning environments that meet their needs, our schools and our communities are strengthened."

This event is organized by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families. The coalition seeks to be the national leader in providing educational innovation and excellence through the creation of public charter schools that ensure that all students have the opportunity to develop skills and capabilities to have an all-American shot at realizing their dreams. In addition, the coalition works with parents to become advocates for all public school options and protecting their right to select the best education for their child.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

