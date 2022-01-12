Alliance for Aging Research is Deeply Troubled by CMS' Proposed Medicare Coverage Policy for Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Aging Research President and CEO Sue Peschin, MHS, released the following statement in response to CMS' proposed Medicare coverage policy for monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease:

"We are deeply troubled by CMS' decision today. The CMS draft national coverage decision requirements under "coverage with evidence development" for monoclonal antibody (mAB) therapies aimed at amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease are overly restrictive, medically unethical, unlikely to meet the agency's goal to address health equity, and will directly compete with clinical trial recruitment for FDA-required post-market study and will ultimately prolong evidence collection. This decision is not about furthering clinical evidence, it is about CMS severely rationing Alzheimer's patients' treatment access to save Medicare costs, full stop.

Additionally, the unprecedented politicization of this coverage decision to a community that already faces a high degree of isolation and stigma has been shameful and ageist. People living with Alzheimer's disease should not be scapegoats for this Administration's choice to excessively increase premiums, or for its joint effort with Congress to peddle price setting for prescription drugs.

We will continue to study the proposed decision and look forward to commenting on the proposal in partnership with other patient and family caregiver stakeholder groups in the coming 30 days."

