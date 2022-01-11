Danisi & Gassman (D&G) will also implement a Pro Bono initiative focused on assisting new and existing NYC-based businesses on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic

WALL STREET VETERAN AND MARKETING GURU JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH LAW FIRM SPECIALIZING IN VENTURE CAPITAL AND CORPORATE LAW Danisi & Gassman (D&G) will also implement a Pro Bono initiative focused on assisting new and existing NYC-based businesses on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Danisi and David Gassman are proud to announce the launch of Danisi & Gassman (D&G), a full-service law firm that will practice in New York City.

DANISI & GASSMAN (D&G) is a law firm formed with the express purpose of handling all areas of Venture Capital and Corporate Law. D&G actively facilitates and participates in a wide variety of business needs to help clients achieve their goals. In addition to providing clients the best in legal services, D&G takes an active "team member" role in their clients' formation, fundraising, management, growth, and expansion. Both partners bring unique backgrounds that expand what clients expect from their legal representatives.

With decades of experience in Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Charitable Endeavors, and Entertainment, D&G provides a full-service contribution to all client needs. Having this on-the-ground business experience will provide a competitive advantage in a landscape that does not just call for legal expertise but the knowledge and insight that comes from being on the frontlines and at the forefront of their fields.

"During two decades on Wall Street I found both my colleagues and banking clients progressing into the Venture Capital and Entrepreneurial space," said Philip Danisi, Partner at Danisi & Gassman (D&G). "Given my background in Finance and David's expertise in Marketing, we saw a unique opportunity for a law firm to provide hands-on, full-service assistance to these ventures, new and existing."

Philip Danisi brings a wealth of experience in finance to the Danisi & Gassman Law Firm. After law school, Philip chose a career on Wall Street, becoming one of North America's top derivative brokers. Philip specialized in interest rates and cryptocurrency and facilitated trades between Wall Street's largest banks.

David Gassman brings a unique array of skills and experience that will help position Danisi & Gassman at the forefront of modern legal representation. David brings 20 years of experience in Marketing and Sales to Danisi & Gassman.

For more information, please visit www.dglawnyc.com/.

ABOUT DANISI & GASSMAN

