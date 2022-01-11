Start the Year with a Better Night's Sleep with Ashley HomeStore® National Mattress Marathon Event

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley HomeStore's Mattress Marathon event is going on now! Between January 11th and January 24th, guests can enjoy incredible savings and great financing deals on top-rated mattresses. For a limited-time only:

Save up to $200 on select Gruve mattresses

Save up to $400 on select Sealy and Beautyrest mattresses

60 Months special financing on select Tempur-Pedic mattresses + 2 Free Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillows

60 Months special financing on select Beautyrest Black mattresses + up to $200 Ashley Cash

Ashley HomeStore aims to improve quality of sleep, by equipping guests with the knowledge they need to find their perfect sleep solution. Ashley HomeStore state-of-the-art showrooms feature top mattress brands and allow guests to engage with our trusted sleep advisors. These advisors are equipped with the expertise to help guests find their optimal sleep solution, all tailored towards their unique sleep needs.

Committed to positively impacting the communities in which it serves, Ashley HomeStore donates a portion of the proceeds from every mattress sale at participating Ashley HomeStore locations to Hope to Dream. Hope to Dream is a non-profit organization, founded by Ashley HomeStore in 2010, with the belief that every child should have good night's sleep and a bed to call their own.

Learn more about Hope to Dream at www.ahopetodream.com and hurry into your local Ashley HomeStore or visit us online at www.ashleyhomestore.com to take advantage of these offers while supplies last.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,075 locations in 64 countries.

Hope to Dream - Ashley HomeStore believes that every child deserves a good night's sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, Ashley HomeStore's "Hope to Dream" program provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore helps pay for a bed for an underserved child. Since its inception, more than 125,000 children have received a brand new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.ahopetodream.com or request an electronic application by emailing Admin@ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

