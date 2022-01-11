PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, the nation's fastest-growing home improvement financing technology company, has announced partnership with CEO Warrior, a business consulting organization for home improvement service businesses, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/PowerPay)

PowerPay and CEO Warrior announce partnership to provide financing to home improvement contractors

CEO Warrior helps a national community of thousands of service business owners with resources, training, tools that help to attract more clients, deliver a higher level of service, and scale profitably. Now members of CEO Warrior will get access to PowerPay financing products including the nation's best no dealer fee program which includes 15 year terms, rates starting at 4.99%, a max loan of $100,000 and FICO scores from 600 to super prime. Access to instant financing options will help contractors run their business more efficiently and profitably.

"We see a lot of synergies between our companies. CEO Warrior is client-centric and laser focused on helping their clients grow. PowerPay has that same focus using creative and seamless consumer financing to help our home improvement clients grow," says Mike Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay.

CEO Warrior founder Doug Kaplan says: "CEO Warrior is excited to be partnering with PowerPay as a preferred vendor for home improvement financing. We feel that our members have the opportunity to greatly benefit from their superior consumer financing products."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed over $1 Billion in home improvement loans since its inception. For more information about PowerPay, visit www.getpowerpay.com

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. By performing a meticulous business audit, CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com.

Contacts:

Arina Zhukova

800-397-4485

pr@getpowerpay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PowerPay