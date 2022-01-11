Ortega® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to Feature Patient Artwork on Limited-Edition Packaging

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega®, a leading brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States and proud partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , announced today that the brand will feature St. Jude patient artwork on Ortega® Yellow Corn Taco Shells sold nationwide early this year.

Limited Edition Ortega Packaging Featuring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient artwork

B&G Foods, the owner of the Ortega® brand, has been a proud partner of St. Jude since 2016. In 2021, B&G Foods and its employees donated $700,000 to St. Jude, which continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Since partnering with St. Jude in 2016, B&G Foods and its employees donated $2.4 million to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® In 2022, B&G Foods will continue its support of St. Jude by donating an additional $350,000.

"Family is at the heart of our Ortega® brand and there is no organization that supports families more when they need it most than St. Jude," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "We're honored to feature the St. Jude logo and artwork from an incredibly talented patient on our Ortega® Yellow Corn Taco Shells to encourage support and bring awareness to consumers."

The patient whose artwork is featured on the limited-edition Ortega® taco shells packaging is 14-year-old Victoria from Florida, whose family was referred to St. Jude after she was diagnosed with suprasellar atypical meningioma. Victoria's treatment included proton therapy, and she now visits St. Jude for regular check-ups. Victoria often uses her skills as a budding artist to donate her artwork to avenues that will raise awareness for St. Jude, an organization her family has credited with "giving them back hope."

Last month, the World Health Organization and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announced plans to establish the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines that will increase access to childhood cancer medicines around the world.

"Support from partners like B&G Foods is critical to the ongoing $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan to accelerate treatment and cures across the world, as well as a $200 million investment to provide cancer medicine to as many as 120,000 children globally by 2027," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This is the third time that St. Jude patients have had the opportunity to create artwork for B&G Foods' well-loved brands. We are filled with gratitude for B&G Foods, and all of its employees, for their commitment to the life-saving mission of St. Jude."

For more information on Ortega® or the brand's partnership with St. Jude, please visit ortega.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

