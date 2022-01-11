Orangetheory® Fitness Continues Partnership with InBody to Provide Members Body Composition and Heart Rate Analytics Orangetheory® Fitness continues to put member experience at the forefront through its ongoing partnership with InBody, offering more precise tracking on body composition

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness has been a focal point since the initial onset of the pandemic as many individuals quickly recognized the importance of prioritizing personal health.

InBody Logo

After many months of living in a sedentary, stagnant world, the desire to live an active, vibrant life has never been higher. Orangetheory Fitness, the global fitness brand known for its results-driven and science-based full-body workouts, recognized the need to have real-time health information available for its members and partnered with InBody to offer its valuable insights across studios worldwide.

Through this partnership, Orangetheory Fitness members can now choose to take a 15-second InBody Test, a research-backed body composition analysis, at more than 1,400 participating studio locations. The InBody Test allows members to get an accurate and reliable breakdown of their body composition - objectively measuring and tracking their progress in key areas including muscle mass, body fat percentage, and metabolic rate.

"We are excited to continue to collaborate and grow our partnership with Orangetheory Fitness because we believe in their mission to blend science and technology to inspire health and wellness,'' says Harry Yun, CEO of InBody USA. "Orangetheory Fitness boasts an impressive list of interactive workout technology for their members and adding the InBody Test will complement the heart rate and performance data to give members a complete picture that they can take advantage of to achieve results."

"At Orangetheory, we live by the motto, 'More Life, More Energy' and we take every measure possible to deliver on this motto by enhancing the member experience at every turn," says Dr. Rachelle Reed, PhD and Director of Fitness Science at Orangetheory Fitness. "Introducing InBody's body composition technology throughout our studios globally enables us to connect with our members in a much more impactful and meaningful way by providing further access to technology to give members more insights into their health and fitness goals."

Orangetheory is a science-backed group interval training workout designed to produce results from the inside out. The coaches encourage members to wear a heart rate monitor during class to see how they progress through each of the five target heart rate zones. Based on the number of minutes spent in each zone, members can determine how to adjust intensity levels to meet their personal health goals.

With access to the InBody Test, Orangetheory members can now connect the options they select during class to improvements in their body composition. Through the Orangetheory app, members can review class results and discover how spending 12 or more minutes in the high-intensity "Orange Zone'' translates to more than just fat burning potential. By integrating InBody's BIA technology to the Orangetheory app, members can track changes in lean mass, fat mass, skeletal muscle mass, percent body fat, metabolic rate, and much more.

As part of our shared mission of a more vibrant and energetic life, InBody is proud to support Orangetheory members during the Transformation Challenge, which is held every January around the start of the new year. Members can now register for the challenge where they will be required to and attend three classes per week for six of the eight weeks. At the conclusion of the challenge, male and female winners are announced for each studio based on the highest relative percentage of body fat lost. This will be calculated and measured by the InBody at varying intervals throughout the course of the eight weeks.

The combination of InBody's advanced body composition analysis and Orangetheory's game changing technology enables the global fitness brand to advance its mission by giving members more advanced tools to capture real-time performance data, measure workout results, and set new fitness goals.

To learn more about Orangetheory Fitness, visit Orangetheory's website . Follow Orangetheory on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

To learn more about InBody's Professional Body Composition Analyzers, visit the InBody website.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,450 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit www.inbody.com.

Media Contact:

Marissa Fattore

Shannon Vogler

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InBody