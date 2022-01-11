MOTUS CONSUMER INSIGHTS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motus Consumer Insights, a leading provider of consumer data driven solutions for the Healthcare, Fitness and Retail Industries, today announced that it has completed a round of strategic investments, led by DTR Investments.

With the round of funding complete, the Company will make significate investments in various technologies that will help further it's mission to provide customers the most advanced consumer data and marketing strategies available. The Company will also make strategic investments in its internal workflows and processes, to enhance its offering.

Pete Stipher, President of Motus Consumer Insights, said: "Closing this investment round is a testament to the entire company's efforts to build a customer first culture while providing our clients actionable data driven business solutions. Our investment partners will provide invaluable industry insights and organizational guidance as we continue to experience unprecedented growth and heightened interest in the services our company offers."

MOTUSCI is one of the most advanced consumer data-driven digital marketing agencies in the US servicing the Healthcare, Fitness and Retail Industries. The company has advanced proprietary workflows that go beyond basic consumer demographics, enriching the clients' data sets with over 70,000 distinct consumer data points to identify who the client's current customer are, where they live in the specific trade area and how they prefer to be engaged. The MOTUSCI team of professionals combines decades of business know-how with proven data to find new customer audiences that are most likely to engage with the customer's brand. The Company provides services that include, core customer profile analysis, digital marketing strategies, competitor analysis and advanced site selection studies.

