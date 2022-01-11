Duke Corporate Education and Learning Tree Form New Partnership to Cultivate Key Leadership Skills for Technical Leaders Global business education and training providers develop an Adaptive Technical Leader Certificate Program designed to help technical professionals advance as strong leaders.

HERNDON, Va. and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE), the premier global provider of leadership solutions in non-degree executive education, today announced its partnership with Learning Tree International, the leading skills training and development partner to more than 95% of Fortune 500 organizations. Together, Duke CE and Learning Tree are launching their Adaptive Technical Leader Certificate Program, which focuses on cultivating key leadership skills technical leaders need to navigate evolving market shifts, drive organizational change, and develop team transformation that leads to market success. The partnership combines decades of practical academic and professional expertise to train the next generation of technical leaders.

Duke Corporate Education

The Adaptive Technical Leader Certificate Program will leverage Duke CE's cutting-edge blend of business and university research with learning methodologies dedicated to leadership development. It combines Learning Tree's extensive leadership training, hands-on experience, and knowledge to infuse the program with an invaluable perspective that allows technical leaders to execute and align team goals with organizational objectives.

The collaboration marks the first partnership between both industry leaders and offers a dynamic opportunity for technical professionals around the world.

"Inspired leadership requires interpersonal skills that should not be left to on-the-job learning," said David Brown, Learning Tree's CEO. "This timely certificate program with Duke Corporate Education not only addresses the needs of project managers and executives, but also gives technical professionals the tools and techniques to excel and advance as team leaders."

Duke Corporate Education CEO Sharmla Chetty adds, "Building adaptive leaders is at the heart of what we do because change and sustainable implementation cannot happen without great leadership. To thrive, organizations must move faster and be more adaptive. In our view, leaders are the real levers of change to make this happen. We are eager to work with Learning Tree to develop solutions for tomorrow's technical leaders. "

About Duke Corporate Education

Duke Corporate Education is the premier global provider of leadership offerings that enable leaders at all levels to adapt and move the organization forward. With delivery in over 85 countries, we work together with clients to understand their context and craft the right educational solution for any level of leadership —managers, directors, high potentials, or executives. Headquartered in Durham, NC, Duke Corporate Education is a support organization of Duke University, with global offices located London, UK; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore. To learn more, visit dukece.com .

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major IT initiatives, process improvement, and transformational enterprise solutions. Nearly 3 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, real-world practitioners who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit www.LearningTree.com

