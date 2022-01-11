CyberRes Unveils Galaxy, an Interactive Threat Research Experience to further Strengthen Cyber Resilience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, today launched 'Galaxy,' an immersive cyberthreat experience that provides actionable and business-centric intelligence for security executives. CyberRes Galaxy enables cyber professionals to quickly gain visibility into the most pressing threats to their business and helps organizations secure their value chains so they can focus on driving business growth.

MF FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Micro Focus)

The impact of COVID on enabling technology, combined with the use of machine learning, IoT, AI, blockchain, and other methods of business innovation, has increased the attack surface that adversaries can exploit. Through diverse sources of security threat data, CISOs need a more holistic means of rapid analysis and action. With CyberRes Galaxy, organizations can accelerate executive understanding of cyber risk, drive faster business risk decisions, and reduce the cost to deploy proactive cyber resiliency measures for their enterprise.

CyberRes Galaxy is a platform designed from the ground up to help CISOs, senior executives, and risk professionals eliminate the hyperbole and focus on what matters to their business. It does this by tying individual users and their specific business risks to threats that they need to counter in order to ensure comprehensive cyber resiliency. CyberRes Galaxy's Priority Intelligence Briefings (PIB) are accompanied by countermeasures that an organization can deploy to secure its digital value chain.

"CyberRes Galaxy introduces an entirely new way for security executives to make sense of the threats facing their business by providing timely, focused, and relevant information that is easily accessible with deep insights, including potential annual loss expectancy and what actions can be taken to mitigate risk," said John Delk, GM and SVP of CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business. "As the growth of cybercrime continues to increase, security executives must be able to quickly identify the threats that are relevant to their organization and focus on what matters most: protecting the business, detecting a changing risk surface, and evolving their security posture to adapt to a changing threat landscape."

Key customer-value features and outcomes of CyberRes Galaxy include:

Drive efficiency and cost avoidance: Improving efficiency and reducing cost through filtering out the noise to your business so your cyber defense teams can focus on what matters. Using your registered profile, the platform will recommend threats that are important to your unique business risk.

Be better prepared: Galaxy enables customers to be better prepared by linking threats to their region, as well as major global events. For example, within Galaxy, you can ask about upcoming events in your region.

Understand business impact: Galaxy makes it possible to create a mapping of a user's business digital risk profile to the threats that are related to their unique environment. It does this by tying threat campaigns to the impacted geography, sector, digital, and business risk. Exposure is quantified in an Annualized Loss Expectancy (ALE).

Drive action: Micro Focus customers can enhance the experience by integrating Galaxy directly into ArcSight for active cyber defense tied to their business requirements. This unique threat service enables ArcSight customers with actionable, industry-aligned cyber defense capability to limit exposure, drive timely actions, and drive better end-to-end visibility.

Communicate to the business: Galaxy includes a digital communications program to provide visibility of the role of cybersecurity to senior executives, corporate directors, and key business stakeholders.

"The importance of cybersecurity and cyber resilience continues to grow for organizations, no matter their industry or region. With the major digital transformation that is happening at an unprecedented scale, cybersecurity and associated need for cyber resilience is set to expand," said Umang Handa, Cybersecurity Leader and Partner, PwC. "What the industry needs is a platform where leaders, CISOs, SecOps, ITOps, and Internal Auditing teams can get a full view of the latest threats, as well as insightful action plans for hardening their organization's overall cyber defense."

Through a more thorough understanding of how threats operate and the challenges they pose to businesses today, CyberRes has tapped into intelligence at the front lines of today's evolving threat landscape. We leverage top field expertise to go beyond the typical tactics and techniques and procedures view of a threat report. IT leaders can rely on CyberRes Galaxy to provide action plans that better prepare their organizations to address threats while enhancing their overall cyber resilience.

More Information

Galaxy Community Edition is available today. Register for a free account at www.CyberResGalaxy.com.

For a quick explanation of how CyberRes Galaxy works, watch this short video on our CyberRes YouTube channel: CyberRes Galaxy

Join CyberRes on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusSec on Twitter.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micro Focus