Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

