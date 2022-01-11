<span class="legendSpanClass">Israel, the city attorney for Fillmore, CA, is the first woman to lead the firm in its 20-year history</span>

Aleshire & Wynder LLP elects Tiffany Israel as managing partner <span class="legendSpanClass">Israel, the city attorney for Fillmore, CA, is the first woman to lead the firm in its 20-year history</span>

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleshire & Wynder LLP , a law firm servicing public agencies throughout California, has elected Tiffany Israel as its new managing partner.

Specializing in the representation of public agencies, Israel currently serves as City Attorney for the City of Fillmore as well as General Counsel for the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District and the Fillmore Successor Agency. She is the first woman to lead Aleshire & Wynder since the firm was established in 2003.

Having been with the firm since its foundation, Israel said Monday that she was honored by the elevation and excited to lead. She succeeds Dave Aleshire , who has served as the firm's managing partner for nearly two decades.

"Dave's stable hand helped us grow from an 8-attorney firm purely dedicated to municipal law into a multifaceted public service law firm with six offices and more than six times as many attorneys," Israel said. "But this transition isn't just a change of leadership, it's an opportunity to reimagine the leadership structure and modernize the firm."

Israel will serve for a two-year term ending Jan. 1, 2024. She said she plans to lead with close support from founding Partners Sunny Soltani and Fred Galante , who serve with Israel on the firm's Executive Committee.

"Leadership will be more of a collective effort going forward," said Israel. "The Executive Committee has already been working on new ideas and strategies for the firm's operations that we hope will improve the service to our clients and increase employee connectivity as we continue to add offices and mostly work remotely."

Soltani said Israel was the right choice to lead the firm at a "critical juncture" in the firm's history, noting the firm's continued expansion into the Bay Area and San Diego.

"Tiffany has been a prominent figure in our history and has taken a pioneering role in the advancement of women attorneys in the firm," said Soltani. "We all look forward to seeing her vision unfold in her years of service."

Soltani said the new leadership structure will help the firm meet the diverse needs of its clients.

"We serve unique communities," Galante added. "We have always been committed to building a culture that respects and celebrates the diversity of the communities we serve and our own workforce."

Aleshire & Wynder LLP provides unparalleled legal representation to local communities throughout California. Our attorneys have been loyally serving public agencies for over 35 years.

View original content:

SOURCE Aleshire & Wynder LLP