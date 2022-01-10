Richmond American to Debut New Model Home in Owings Mills

Be the first to tour the brand-new Presley plan!

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the highly anticipated Presley model home at Walnut Reserve (RichmondAmerican.com/WalnutReserve) in Owings Mills.

Richmond American’s new Presley model at Walnut Reserve in Owings Mills, Maryland, offers abundant curb appeal.

The two-story Presley model features an array of exciting structural options, such as a gourmet kitchen, a deluxe owner's bath with a walk-in shower, and a relaxing covered patio. The notable new neighborhood also offers the two-story Avery, Donovan, Hemingway and Preston plans, as well as the ranch-style Melody plan.

Model Home Tours

Prospective buyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Walnut Reserve between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16, to explore the brand-new model and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community highlights:

New homes from the mid $600s

Six desirable ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,320 to 4,740 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor and basement ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz bathroom countertops and more included!

Near a resort-style community center with a performing arts center and recreational facilities

Close proximity to notable schools and shopping and dining at Mill Station, Foundry Row, Metro Centre and Towson Town Center

Convenient access to I-795, I-695, I-95, the Baltimore Metro Subway and Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Walnut Reserve will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The must-see community is located at 3632 King David Way in Owings Mills. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

