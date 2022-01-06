Tricoci Salons & Spas Announces Partnership with Perfect Corp That Will Offer Guests Virtual Try-Ons, Online Skin Diagnostics, Data Driven Personalization and More

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci Salons & Spas, announces a partnership with Perfect Corp that will introduce best-in-class augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing for Chicago's leading brand in beauty. The technology solutions will provide virtual try-ons, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for guests and users of their updated app. This cutting-edge technology allows clients to virtually experience various Tricoci hair color shades and provides professional color and product recommendations. In addition, virtual skin diagnostic technology provides individual assessment of skin's needs and offers facial services and product recommendations.

"As guests are heading back into the salons and spas with more enthusiasm than ever, now is the perfect time to launch this app and enhanced digital technology for Tricoci. We found the latest technology to offer guests the most interactive, frictionless experience possible through their mobile devices, on the Tricoci website and in salon. Once again, we are thrilled to offer our loyal clients and new guests the very best in customization and to pave the way in terms of what is next in beauty," says Tricoci VP of Information Technology, Ryan Aboud

Virtual Hair Color Try-On:

Guests can select from 89 custom blended multidimensional shades developed by Tricoci hair color experts.

The app includes option to try everything from natural to mermaid hues, and professional color techniques from single process to vivid balayage.

Guests receive color try-on simulation option to instantly book with an expert colorist at any of Tricoci's 13 Salon and Spa locations

App users receive Tricoci color-safe luxury haircare products to support color longevity with option to purchase from tricoci.com

Virtual Skin Analysis:

Guests receive personalized AI skin analysis which evaluates a total of 5 common to advanced skin concerns.

The app virtually detects dark spots, redness, lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and dark circles providing a comprehensive skin analysis of your skin age and skin health indicators.

Guests receive personalized facial service recommendations based on skin needs with option to instantly book.

Guests also receive skincare product recommendations customized to individual needs with option to purchase from tricoci.com.

Additional Highlights

The new app includes options to shop products, book appointments, purchase gift certificates, refer a friend and track rewards points in one seamless app experience.

Guests can check in and out quickly for salon or spa appointments with the convenience of their mobile device or in-salon kiosk.

Guests can pay for services and gratuity from the app using Apple Pay or Google Pay for secure, convenient, and touch-free payments.

"Sourcing this technology for our guests has been an extensive labor of love and there is a great deal of research and operations behind what will be a seamless experience. We are extremely excited to offer this to our guests as it will benefit their wellbeing and that is always our goal – to give the guest the greatest opportunities to discover their beauty," says company founder Mario Tricoci.

ABOUT TRICOCI SALONS & SPAS

Tricoci Salons & Spas is one of the most highly respected brands in the personal care space in and around Chicago. Tricoci has transformed from a salon and spa, to an innovative, best in class products and services company for style, wellness, and beauty. Tricoci leverages its trusted and experienced professionals to develop hair and skin products that use clean science, and Italian botanicals to deliver in-salon and in-spa performance at home. Tricoci's differentiated services include haircut and styling, contemporary color, results oriented skin care, and wellness spa services provided throughout 13 Chicagoland locations. Tricoci has cultivated a dedicated and loyal customer base fueled by the heritage of the brand, an inclusive environment, and the passion of an expert team. Whether you're at one of many locations, using Tricoci products, or visiting Tricoci.com, Tricoci's purpose is to inspire confidence and help guests look and feel their best. Visit www.tricoci.com for more information.

