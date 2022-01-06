Pudu Robotics' New Afra C1 Cleaning Robot Makes its Global Debut at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has enhanced its rich product portfolio with its new Afra C1 cleaning robot, which made its global debut on day one of CES 2022. The first international appearance of Afra C1 marks Pudu Robotics' official entry into the commercial cleaning robot market, as it seeks to explore applications of digital technology in hygiene and sanitation services.

Afra C1 is designed for a variety of cleaning scenarios and is capable of multiple functions, including scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, automatic water refilling and debris discharge, autonomous driving, auto elevator taking, e-gate and auto-gate passage, auto access control, and multi-floor operations. Afra C1 is also equipped with a built-in roller brush, squeegee and removable dust vacuum that allows it to adapt to various floor types in buildings and residences, including hard floors and soft carpet.

In addition to its comprehensive capabilities, Afra C1 offers multiple shell options that enable it to adapt to different settings and enhance the overall image and perception of cleaning services. Moreover, the robot is a delight to use with its large 10.1-inch touch screen and support for custom operation panel heights and angles.

In order to adapt to the growing "Internet of Everything" trends, Pudu Robotics designed Afra C1 to be connected to various IoT devices, ranging from building elevators and e-gates to access control systems, communications, and upper-layer software. With its powerful connectivity capabilities, the cleaning robot promotes the standardization, digitalization and development of intelligent cleaning services, which is integral to smart building management.

High-quality professional deep cleaning products have become an apparent need for most people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleaning robots offer the advantages of contactless and intelligent cleaning, especially when compared to manual services, presenting a rare strategic development opportunity in the commercial cleaning robot industry. Pudu Robotics' Afra C1 cleaning robot is designed to help the traditional cleaning industry meet the challenges of smart transformation.

Alongside the new Afra C1, Pudu Robotics is showcasing its other state-of-the-art commercial service robots as part of its CES 2022 booth. These include:

BellaBot premium food delivery robot, which features 3D obstacle avoidance, a customized LIDAR sensor, V-SLAM positioning and navigation technologies, and an abundance of storage space.

KettyBot delivery and reception robot, a versatile all-rounder that boasts a vivid advertisement display, customer welcome and guiding feature, AI voice interaction capabilities, and food delivery functions.

PuduBot classic delivery robot that has been used in restaurants, hotels and offices spaces as an efficient assistance, and it is powered by the company's own multi-sensor PUDU SLAM algorithm.

HolaBot contactless delivery robot with calling and pagering functions and plenty of carrying capacity.

FlashBot cutting-edge building delivery robot that can take the elevator to provide safe and reliable room delivery.

Afra C1 and other Pudu Robotics commercial service robots will be on display at Pudu Robotics' booth at VCC NORTH HALL BOOTH 10035 during CES 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/ads/ces/en

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

