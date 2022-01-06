Curbio Announces Pamela Cohn as Chief Operating Officer

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the Nation's top pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate transactions, today announced Pamela Cohn as its new Chief Operating Officer. Cohn joins Curbio with vast experience in business leadership, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer and US General Manager of Hyundai Motor Group's Air Mobility Division.

Prior to her role at Hyundai, Cohn was the Founder and Managing Partner of Ascension Global, a future mobility advisory firm which was brought in-house by Hyundai Motor Group in 2020. Before Ascension, she was a leader in McKinsey & Company's Aerospace & Defense and Infrastructure practices. Cohn was selected for the prestigious Victoria One Program at the University of Toronto, received a B.A. with combined honours in economics and politics from Durham University, and received an M.A in war studies from King's College London. In her new role at Curbio, Cohn will oversee all home improvement, customer success and product, playing a critical part in the organization's growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome Pam to Curbio's executive team," says Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Pam has a proven track record of creating and implementing innovative operations solutions that help businesses thrive, making her the perfect candidate for this role. I look forward to seeing her execute on our strategic growth initiatives, and I am confident that she will help Curbio realize its vision of completely modernizing home improvement for the real estate transaction."

Curbio is a one-stop solution for pay-at-closing residential home improvement, occupying a unique space in the $85B pre-listing home improvement industry. Unlike other concierge solutions on the market, Curbio handles all aspects of home renovation, from sourcing labor and materials to project management and communication. The solution is powered by Curbio's proprietary technology, which removes all barriers in the home improvement process by making it easy to source labor and materials, track schedules and communicate project updates.

"What I found most compelling about Curbio is their dedication to modernizing an industry that has historically been frustrating for both homeowners and real estate agents. Curbio is a completely innovative solution, and beyond that, it has a team of talented, passionate professionals working to make it a success," says Cohn. "I am excited to join such an incredible team and help the organization grow to serve even more real estate agents and homeowners across the country."

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. Trusted by thousands of realtors and more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

