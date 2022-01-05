New American Funding Welcomes Jeffrey Kvalevog as EVP, Strategy and Partnerships Industry Veteran Will Focus on Establishing Strategic Opportunities

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding is proud to announce that it has added mortgage industry expert Jeffrey Kvalevog as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships.

New American Funding Welcomes Jeffrey Kvalevog as EVP Strategy and Partnerships

In his role at New American Funding, Kvalevog will evaluate and establish strategic opportunities that provide additional revenue, branding, and relationships for the company, including partnership agreements, potential expansion into new business channels, and much more.

Beyond that, he will focus on building on New American Funding's reputation in the mortgage industry and enabling increased opportunities for the company.

Kvalevog brings 20 years of experience and knowledge of the mortgage industry to New American Funding. Throughout his career, Jeffrey has been a driver of process innovation with a solutions-focused mindset, specializing in digital transformation and digital product experience. His passion for leadership and helping develop his team members is enhanced by his background in sales, operations, underwriting, and digital product development.

"I'm thrilled to join my new family at New American Funding," Kvalevog said. "The landscape of lending is constantly evolving and I'm very excited to help New American Funding be the leader in the mortgage industry and strategic venture space."

The company added Kvalevog as it focuses on building the next-generation mortgage company while fulfilling the needs of today's borrowers at every opportunity.

"We welcome Jeffrey to the New American Funding family with open arms," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "His experience, knowledge, and skill will help us further our missions of serving all worthy borrowers while building the mortgage company of tomorrow."

To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit our career page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 219,000 loans for approximately $57 billion, 170 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New American Funding