Consumers Can Win $1,000 With Valpak's January Envelope

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new opportunity to kick it off right with the Valpak Blue Envelope! To help with holiday shopping hangovers and New Year's resolutions, Valpak's January envelope is designed to delight consumers with the chance to instantly win $100 PLUS an extra $1,000 cash when they register on valpak.com.

Since 1998, Valpak consumers have won millions of dollars in cash and prizes by opening their Blue Envelopes. Every month they can look forward to potentially finding these no-strings-attached surprises inside, and Valpak is taking it to a whole other level this January.

In addition to upping the Instant Win pot, Valpak is also spreading the word on the inside of the envelope, with images and testimonials from a few of their raving fans.

Fans like Lania S. from Englewood, OH, who gushed, "I couldn't believe I had $100 in my hand! Wow! All day I went around telling everyone about Valpak. I enjoyed telling others about the check and also having extra spending money in my pocket. Thank you!"

Dee O., a fellow winner from Seattle, WA, added, "It is wonderful to win $100 just for looking through the money-saving coupons that I look forward to receiving anyway. Thanks Valpak!"

The excitement of an unexpected windfall as we head into a new year will leave lucky winners feeling like Patricia R. from Garland, TX: "Wow-weeeee! I always open Valpak to look for my favorite coupons, so I almost overlooked the blue $100 Instant Winner envelope. I'm just thrilled to actually win. It feels great. Thanks!"

Consumers can read news coverage about Instant Win and view videos from more past winners at https://www.valpak.com/promotions/instantwin. All Instant Winners are encouraged to join in the fun and share their stories with Valpak.

Chris Bilotta, Director, Promotions and Partnerships at Valpak, shared, "We love delivering local savings to mailboxes across America, and we definitely love treating our neighbors to moments of joy whenever possible. By making our first envelope of 2022 all about Instant Win, we hope to give consumers 1,000 reasons to 'Open Up the Neighborhood' and explore…and maybe win some money to help them do it!"

According to a recent readership study, 93% of households receiving Valpak open and look through the envelope for exclusive deals – and surprises – inside. With a reach that's continually expanding to new communities, that's more businesses growing, neighborhoods thriving and consumers saving in 2022. Consumers can find this special Instant Win Valpak envelope in their mailboxes now through January 31.

