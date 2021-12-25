Island Pacific launches Giving is Better Than Receiving Campaign with Sendwave for the Holidays

WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Island Pacific Market launches the "Giving is Better Than Receiving" Campaign to all Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Card Members through their Sendwave partnership. As an Island Pacific bonus reward member, customers are now entitled to receive EXCLUSIVE discounts, offers and rewards just by signing up to be a Bonus reward Member. The Island Pacific BONUS rewards program is the gift that keeps on giving, especially with Sendwave, a money remittance app. Customers who send $1 or more to their loved ones in the Philippines for the first time through Sendwave will be matched by Island Pacific for a P1,000 cash gift that can be remitted to the Philippines, with no remittance fees. SAY GOODBYE TO REMITTANCE FEES FOREVER with high exchange rates!

Signing up to become a BONUS REWARDS member is extremely easy. Simply sign up instore using the Bonus rewards terminal available in all locations by simply entering a valid mobile number and email or text BONUS to 87573 and opt in to become an Island Pacific Bonus Rewards member by completing your profile online. After verifying your email address, you will receive a welcome email with an exclusive code, available only to Bonus rewards members. Then download the Sendwave app, link your debit card.

Signing up to become a BONUS REWARDS member is extremely easy. Simply sign up instore using the Bonus rewards terminal available in all locations by simply entering a valid mobile number and email or text BONUS to 87573 and opt in to become an Island Pacific Bonus Rewards member by completing your profile online. After verifying your email address, you will receive a welcome email with an exclusive code, available only to Bonus rewards members. Then download the Sendwave app, link your debit card, verify your identity and quickly transfer money to your friends and loved ones with a Php1,000 cash gift after applying the exclusive code for being an Island Pacific loyalty rewards member you have received upon signing up as a loyalty reward member.

Seriously, it's that simple because giving, especially during this holiday season is better than receiving with Island Pacific. It's Island Pacific's way to show their gratitude and appreciation to all loyal customers. Promo effective until December 31 for all Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Members.

(PRNewsfoto/Island Pacific Market)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Island Pacific Market