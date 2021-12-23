Orex Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) (the "Company" or "Orex") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,600,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 3,600,000 common shares in the capital of Orex. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Orex has 12,500,000 stock options outstanding, representing 6.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Two projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project with Pan American Silver Corp. and the Coneto Gold-Silver Project with Fresnillo PLC. The third project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is managed by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. (the "Belcarra Group"), comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

