The Joint Chiropractic Reaches New Growth Milestone

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces the opening of its 700th location nationwide. Recently ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, during the first nine months of 2021, the brand opened a record-breaking 87 clinics, bringing our total to 666 at Sept. 30, 2021. Now, in December, The Joint has grown to a nationwide network of 700 chiropractic clinics across 37 states

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.)

"The Joint reaches another significant achievement in our development – the opening of our 700th clinic," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "I'd like to thank our doctors, wellness coordinators, franchisees and support teams across the country, all who have had a hand in passing this significant milestone. The accelerated pace of growth of our network is indicative of consumer demand for a healthier lifestyle. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing convenient and affordable care to communities across the U.S. as we drive toward opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023."

This announcement occurs just seven months after the company reached its 600th clinic opening milestone. The official 700th clinic in the network is located in Yorba Linda, California, a corporately managed location, reflecting the increased rate of corporate development in 2021, and beyond.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With 700 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

This clinic is owned and operated by The Joint Corp.

