SPACE CRYPTO: PROMISING NFT GAME WITH TOP-TIER GRAPHICS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

I. About Space Crypto

Space Crypto is a promising space shooter game built on two well-known platforms, Binance Smart Chain and Solana. This new NFT game packs a huge potential as it is not only built with Metaverse but also utilized in Play-2-Earn features with a high rate of ROI (Return on investment).

In Space Crypto, players will become Space Guardians with a mission of fighting against evil bosses and forming an ultimate space alliance to protect the Space Metaverse.

SPACE CRYPTO

Space Crypto provides a multi-platform experience. Players can participate in the game no matter what devices they use. Specifically, the game runs perfectly on IOS, Android, and on its website.

II. In-game NFTs

As a Space Guardian, your assets are Spaceships and Bases. You will take on the role of a captain by assembling your own fleet. The journey of protecting the galaxy required at least 1 space ship. You can own as much as spaceships in your assets. But only 15 spaceships in only 1 boss battle. Especially, all spaceships have the same price of 10 $SPG

Spaceships vary in six levels of rarity, from Common to Mythical. The more you play, the higher the chances of getting a Spaceship with the top rarity. Here are the possibilities of getting each level of rarity for one spaceship:

Common - 82.00%

Rare - 10.00%

Super Rare - 6.00%

Epic - 1.40%

Legendary - 0.55%

Mythical - 0.05%

During battles, each Spaceship carries a particular amount of ammo (depending on its rarity). When a spaceship runs out of ammo in the middle of a fight, it will be automatically removed from the battle to reload ammo. Players will have to wait for half of the ammo to be reloaded. The reloading speed can take less time when players equip the Base.

Bases are other NFTs beside Spaceships that can be purchased with your crypto wallet. These secondary items will shorten the reloading time, allowing your Spaceships to re-enter the battle sooner. Bases come in different levels, Small (Alpha 1,2,3), Medium (Beta 1,2,3), and Large (Gamma 1,2,3). Similar to Spaceships, the higher level of a Base, the faster it reloads.

III. Enjoy your adventure with all the features

This highly anticipated NFT game offers various gameplay modes to ensure that the Play-4-fun experience is not overlooked: Boss Battle, Raid Mode, PvP Tournament, and Landlord. With these features, players are guaranteed a variety of both active and passive sources of income from the game.

With only $10SPG, you will be able to control your first Spaceship and set out on a journey of becoming a legendary Space Guardian. With various game modes and an affordable price of new Spaceships, the game offers a high Return on investment rate (ROI). This allows players to put in efforts and yield income with little difficulty.

Space Crypto introduces two kinds of tokens: $SPG and $SPE

$SPG is the main token in Space Metaverse. The goal of introducing $SPG is to provide a convenient and secure payment method in Space Crypto and other games in the Space Metaverse.

Payment in the marketplace and fusion spaceships.

Staking to earn reward from Treasury&DAO.

Governance: voting to decide how the economy will be.

IV. Space Crypto's huge backers

Space Crypto has revealed the list of backers on the website. The project is supported by reputable partners in the market and has been confirmed by some big names such as Icetea Labs, Red Kite, GameFi, Maven Capital, DAO Maker, CryptoRank, etc.

V. Next steps for Space Crypto

With such a successful IDO on GameFi recently, the Space Crypto team has announced another IDO event on Red Kite, taking place on December 22nd.

The $SPG tokens will also be listed on Onus Launchpad and PancakeSwap on the same date at 16.00 UTC.

According to the roadmap of the project, December 2021 and January 2022 consist of important milestones. For example, players can take part in the Testnet stage of the game on January 15th. Then the Marketplace of the game will introduce their first NFT assets.

Within the first Quarter of 2022, the Space Crypto team will release their Game Guide, Raid Mode, Tournament and upgrade the game on Web Browsers.

