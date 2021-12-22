SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

On or around July 30, 2021 , Robinhood conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 55 million shares of common stock to the public at a price of $38.00 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021 , Robinhood reported its third quarter 2021 financial results, revealing that its total net revenue for the period between July 1, 2021 and September 30 , 2021—the same period during which the Company conducted it IPO—came in at $365 million , missing analyst estimates by nearly $73 million . Robinhood also reported declines in its monthly active users ("MAUs"), funded accounts, assets under custody, and average revenue per user. Robinhood also disclosed that third-quarter transaction-based revenue from cryptocurrency trading, which in the lead up to the IPO had been the bulk of the Company's revenues, was only $51 million , well below the $233 million that Robinhood earned from cryptocurrency trading in the second quarter. Robinhood's net losses also skyrocketed from $11 million to $1.32 billion due to a $1.24 billion stock-based compensation that was tied to the stock's post-IPO performance, the initial rally in which had triggered a massive payout to Chief Executive Officer and President Vladimir Tenev and Chief Creative Officer Baiju Bhatt . Robinhood also guided for "less than $1.8 billion " in revenue for the full year, implying a maximum 85% growth, which fell well short of analyst expectations of 111%. On this news, Robinhood's stock price fell $4.13 per share, or nearly 10.5%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021 .