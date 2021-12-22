More Cruise Injury Claims Seen By Cruise Lawyers At Law Offices of Jason Turchin Since Return Of Cruising

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that cruising has resumed from ports throughout the United States, cruise passenger injury claims seem to have resumed as well. Florida cruise injury attorney Jason Turchin's law firm has seen an increase in cruise-related injury inquiries from prospective clients since the cruise industry started sailing.

"There are many types of negligence which may lead to a cruise passenger lawsuit," said Turchin. "These could range from a slip and fall, bed bug bites, sexual assault, to any negligence by a cruise employee which injures a passenger."

Over the years, Turchin's law firm has filed hundreds of cruise passenger injury claims against some of the largest cruise companies, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Disney Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Celebrity Cruises.

Cruise Passenger Lawsuits May Be Limited In Time And Place

"Cruise passengers should be aware that they may have a very limited time to make a claim," adds Turchin. This is because many cruise passenger contracts limit passengers to one year to file a lawsuit against them for an injury aboard the cruise. The passenger agreement may also limit where a cruise passenger can file a lawsuit. "Many passengers do not realize that they may have to file a lawsuit in Florida for an injury, no matter which US port their cruise departed from or returned to," said Turchin.

Nationwide Cruise Injury Lawyers

Turchin's firm are national cruise injury lawyers who represent cruise passengers injured on a cruise. The firm recommends that a cruise passenger who is hurt on the cruise reports the injury as soon as possible. "In order to make a claim against a cruise company for a personal injury, it is helpful to report the claim and gather evidence to best help your case," recommends Turchin.

What Damages Can A Passenger Injured On A Cruise Receive?

Cruise passengers injured as a result of the cruise line's negligence could get reimbursement for their cruise cost, as well as compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering and more.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled hundreds of cruise passenger injury claims and lawsuits. For more information on our Florida cruise injury lawyers, visit www.victimaid.com or call us at 800-337-7755.

