LBA Hospitality Selected to Manage the Hampton Inn & Suites in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that it has recently been awarded the management contract for the Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach/Oceanfront. The oceanfront hotel located at 1801 South Ocean Boulevard is owned by Mission Hill Hospitality of Denver, Colorado.

Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, SC

The 14-story property is situated on the white sand beaches of Myrtle Beach, two miles from the Myrtle Beach Jetport and offers guests convenient access to Coastal Grand Mall, Broadway at the Beach, City Center, Carolina Opry and Market Common, featuring numerous shopping and dining options.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Mission Hill Hospitality at the Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach/Oceanfront property," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. We are confident that the two teams will support each other to ensure that the hotel will be a top producer in the Myrtle Beach market."

The 228-room Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach/Oceanfront offers a wide array of spacious rooms and suites. Each room is equipped with a flat-screen television, premium bedding, a microwave oven, mini-refrigerator, coffee maker, a work desk and ergonomic desk chair. The hotel offers various suites with full kitchens and furnished balconies with oceanfront views.

Amenities include four indoor swimming pools, three outdoor seasonal pools, two lazy rivers and a kids' water play area. Other conveniences include a free hot breakfast, a well-equipped fitness center, complimentary WiFi, a business center, three meeting rooms with a total of 1,655 square feet of event space and a complimentary airport shuttle.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Mission Hill Hospitality

Mission Hill Hospitality is a company created to invest in the select service and extended stay hotel sector. The Denver-based firm focuses on value-add and development projects that present significant opportunity given market and economic conditions.

Mission Hill Hospitality brings together a dedicated team of investment professionals with decades of extensive experience in lodging across product types and provides a wide range of expertise across functions including operations, asset management, acquisitions, development, and capital markets. For more information visit http://missionhillhospitality.com.

