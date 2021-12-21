ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), America's premier express car wash platform, announced that Wasatch Express Car Wash ("Wasatch Express"), a one-unit car wash operator with operations in Utah, has agreed to join the Mammoth organization. The Wasatch Express owners made equity investments in Mammoth.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)

Wasatch Express Car Wash Joins Mammoth Holdings

Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth's Chairman and CEO, explained, "The Wasatch Express acquisition expands Mammoth's footprint in one of our key growth markets." He added, "Mammoth will now have six stores in Utah, and we plan to rapidly expand our presence with seven more under development in the area."

Gary Peterson, Wasatch Express's co-owner, stated, "We are excited to partner with the best operators in our region." He added, "Mammoth made this process simple and easy for us, and the experience was frictionless."

Mammoth is the first car wash platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to partnerships and acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, Lulu's, Ollie's, PureMagic, Busy Bee, Silverstar, SUDS, and now Wasatch Express among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 85 conveyor car washes under the Wasatch Express, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Wasatch Express

Founded in 2020, Wasatch Express currently operates one express car wash in Utah. To learn more, please visit the Wasatch Express location or see it online at https://wasatchexpress.com/.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC™ is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.



