PODS® Helping Prepare for New York City's Most Popular Event by Providing Moving and Storage Support for Times Square Ball Drop

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is pleased to announce it will support the Times Square Alliance and the 2022 Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop celebration for the twelfth consecutive year, by efficiently moving and storing all of the items used and distributed during the festivities. By having PODS containers on-site, event staff benefit from the flexibility and simplicity of built-in storage options, including transportation to and from PODS' secure Storage Center for staged operations around Times Square.

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square, with its largest event being the New Year's Eve celebration, which it co-organizes with Countdown Entertainment. PODS provides the organization with a custom solution solving storage and logistics challenges inherent in an event of this size, alleviating the staff's pain points of time and logistics of moving and storing the tremendous number of celebratory items distributed to attendees at the event.

"Whether you're moving down the street or organizing one of the most iconic events, such as the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square, PODS offers solutions for moving or storage projects of any size, ensuring flexibility, versatility, and portability," said Chip Colonna, VP, PODS for Business National Sales. "Our team is proud to partner with the Times Square Alliance, for the twelfth year, to help support its mission."

To execute the world-renowned event, all of the celebratory items are preloaded into PODS portable containers at a local PODS storage facility in Long Island, NY. This year, 19 PODS containers will be filled with hats, balloons, scarves, and mittens to be shared with revelers.

The containers are then delivered overnight to various locations around Times Square, using PODZILLA®, PODS' level container, hydraulic lifting equipment. The containers provide easy access to items for event staff, and they prevent disruptions to traffic or local businesses. PODS containers also help ensure the celebration is executed seamlessly and enjoyed by the billions of people watching worldwide and the thousands of people expected to come to Times Square to ring in the New Year.

"The team at PODS has been an amazing partner on New Year's Eve, and we are glad to be working with them again this year," said Gary Winkler, Vice President of Stakeholder Services & Signature Events, Times Square Alliance. "They have gone above and beyond in working together with our team to provide a solution that allows us to safely and securely off-load, store, and distribute handouts to the revelers in Times Square."

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

