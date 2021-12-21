Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Raises $4,300,000 in capital financing.

SAN JOSE, Calif, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. or the "Company"), (OTCQB:FWAV) has raised $4,300,000 million dollars through multiple retail and institutional investors. The funds will be used to acquire and deploy new mining and HPC hardware and invest into secured hardware and hosting contracts.

"We initially set out to raise 3 million dollars but had extra demand due to the exciting story of EdgeMode. We have advanced EdgeMode $1,600,000 to date to support their rapid growth objectives" stated Joseph Isaacs, current CEO of Fourth Wave Energy Inc.

EdgeMode has used these funds to place their fourth hardware order of 2021 with 2CSRi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers and therefore increase their processing powering, revenue and exceeding growth targets.

About Edgemode Inc.

EdgeMode is a cryptocurrency mining and High-Performance Computing technology company focused on rapid hash rate growth and deployment of US-based data center locations, generating ever-increasing Bitcoin production. EdgeMode is built by a team of experienced and successful entrepreneurs that have worked together for more than ten years in other successful ventures. The team has domain experience in technology, data center infrastructure, blockchain and finance. EdgeMode has offices in Chicago, San Francisco Bay Area and London and are backed by industry

leading VC funds and investors.

For additional information respecting EdgeMode, please visit www.edgemode.io

About Fourth Wave Energy Inc

For investor and general information, please email info@fourthwaveenergy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute 'forward-looking statements including statements regarding expected closing time, forecasted hosting capacity to come online in Q1 2022, expectations from the contracted hosting capacity, expansion, and profitability from operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include:

- unanticipated issues, including closing conditions not being met, which cause the merger not to close;

- delays in the audit of Edgemode;

- unanticipated issues with Edgemode's contracted hosting capacity;

- substantial decrease in the price of bitcoin

- regulations, supply chain issues and/or increased utility costs which make bitcoin mining prohibitive.

