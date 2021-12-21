FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMED TOP CHRISTIAN COLLEGE IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College was named the no. 1 Christian College in the State of Florida for 2022 by EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings.

Florida Southern tops the state-wide list with a score of 100, followed by Eckerd College (99.8), Palm Beach Atlantic University (99.0), Warner University (98.8), and Southeastern University (98.4).

The ranking includes only fully accredited colleges and universities. Rankings are based on affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality, and student outcome according to U.S. Department of Education reporting.

"We are proud of our religious tradition at Florida Southern College," FSC president Dr. Anne B. Kerr said. "From our founding, we have intertwined the ideals of our faith into Florida Southern's mission of preparing students through dynamic engaged learning to make a positive and consequential impact on society."

Florida Southern College was established by the Florida Methodist Conference as the South Florida Institute in 1883, making it the oldest private college in the state. It was relocated to Lakeland in 1922 and remains affiliated with the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. FSC became a registered United Methodist Historic Site in 2017.

"It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

