Curebase Joins WCG Avoca Quality Consortium

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, today announced it has joined the WCG Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC) a collaborative comprised of over 175 pharma, biotech, site, niche clinical service providers, and CRO organizations. In the AQC, Members participate in a progressive, pre-competitive environment with the shared objective of elevating clinical trial quality and bringing together key stakeholders into greater alignment.

Founded in 2011, the AQC, through collaboration, enables Members to stay current on challenges facing the industry. With access to over 500 leading practices, tools, templates, dashboards, and process documents, Members are quickly and thoroughly educated on topics around quality, risk management, inspection readiness, and innovation in clinical trial execution.

"As a provider of decentralized clinical trial technologies, we are excited to welcome Curebase as a new AQC Member," said Michelle Webb, VP of the AQC. "Curebase, along with the other AQC members shine a light on key issues leading to relevant discussions on critical topics in the industry. We believe that collaboration and knowledge sharing are critical to driving essential quality improvements in clinical research."

"By joining AQC, Curebase is demonstrating to its current clients and the clinical trial industry our deep commitment to quality," said founder and CEO Tom Lemberg. "Our team recognizes that providing high-quality care is priority number one for every patient, in every step of their healthcare journey and we are committed to helping every caregiver on that mission. In the long run, the work done by Curebase to advance clinical trial processes and data will also result in improved healthcare quality through safer drugs and medical devices for patients."

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

About AQC

WCG Avoca Quality Consortium is a life sciences consulting firm dedicated to improving quality and compliance in the clinical trial execution process. Integrating deep subject-matter expertise with industry-leading approaches and technologies, the organization tailors solutions that help companies build quality management, inspection readiness, and effective oversight systems into existing processes. For more information, please visit www.theavocagroup.com.

