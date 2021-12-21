Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Surpass $3.5 Million

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's Thank You Farmers Project has now raised over $3.5 million since its creation in 2013. So far in 2021, the program has raised $500,000 toward its mission of advocating for the positive impact agriculture has on the world.

Culver's Thank You Farmers Project works to help ensure our future food supply by supporting agricultural education programs that teach smart farming.

Culver's reaches the milestone at a critical time, as the rapidly growing world population places an increasing reliance on a climate-smart agricultural system to produce an abundant, nutritious food supply. Money raised through the Thank You Farmers Project directly supports people making a positive impact in the industry, including those involved with local agriculture efforts in the communities Culver's calls home and larger, national projects advancing the industry.

"There's never been a more important time to collaborate and lead to create a better world, and advancing the future of agriculture is a critical way to do that," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing specialist. "Our guests continue to passionately support this mission through the Thank You Farmers Project, and we're proud and encouraged to see the program's success in 2021."



Thank You Farmers Project cornerstones, including the FFA Essay Contest and local Thank You Farmers Project Share Nights to support organizations like FFA, were held again this year, bolstering Culver's longstanding commitment to growing the next generation of leaders in agriculture. Scoops of Thanks Day, which offered guests a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for just $1 at all Culver's restaurants nationwide on May 6, raised over $159,000 for local FFA and agriculture organizations this year – a new record for the fundraiser.



Beyond these established events to advance agriculture education, Culver's took steps in 2021 to support the creation of a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future by joining the Decade of Ag Movement. The Decade of Ag is the first food and agriculture sector-wide movement to create a shared vision for a climate-smart agricultural system that secures the nation's food supply, and Culver's and other endorsing organizations will collaborate to help achieve this vision.



To learn more about Culver's commitment to the future of agriculture and how you can show support, visit www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 800 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

