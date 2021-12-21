Convoke Looks Back on Successful Year 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, is pleased to announce the completion of another successful year for the company. Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoke has still outperformed and has achieved continued company growth and product development.

Company Growth

Over the past year, Convoke not only added three major customers, it also increased its employee force by over 20% to meet the company's increasing product demands. This demonstrates the confidence that the collections industry has in the company and its ability to help them meet their business and regulatory needs.

Product Development

Convoke has deployed 50 releases this year, making a wide variety of additions and enhancements to the platform. Through a ground breaking audio solution developed by Convoke engineers, issuers are now able to closely monitor recorded collection calls to ensure proper compliance and consumer care. In response to Regulation F, Convoke has made pivotal enhancements to enable Issuers to easily monitor collection agencies and attorneys in their efforts to comply with the new regulations. As in previous years, Convoke has also made numerous reporting enhancements, providing additional on-demand information for our customers.

"Despite the ongoing negative effects of the pandemic, Convoke has continued to press forward," said David Pauken, CEO of Convoke. "We are pleased with the growth in our customer base and in the continued development of our product and are excited for what the new year has in store for us."

"As issuers begin to implement the requirements from Regulation F, other new collection rules, and the changes of a post-COVID world, Convoke is prepared to continue helping its customers," continued Mr. Pauken.

About Convoke

Convoke provides an oversight management system that is transforming the way credit issuers manage third party debt collection, leveraging a decade of experience for the issuers it serves. It provides unprecedented transparency and accountability, facilitating issuer debt validation and third-party oversight. With its powerful reporting, tracking, and auditing capabilities, issuers are able to have confidence that they are in compliance with internal and regulatory requirements. Convoke enables credit issuers to grow recovery, reduce costs, improve compliance, and protect their brand. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

