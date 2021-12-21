BRUNDIDGE & STANGER, P.C. Announces Multi-Patent Infringement Litigation against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on behalf of Cyph, Inc.

BRUNDIDGE & STANGER, P.C. Announces Multi-Patent Infringement Litigation against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on behalf of Cyph, Inc.

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brundidge & Stanger P.C., a leading nationally recognized Intellectual Property law firm, today announced that it has commenced a patent infringement complaint against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on November 9th, 2021, for infringement of its client Cyph, Inc.'s patents and inventions.



Here are the details of the lawsuit:

Cyph filed a lawsuit November 9, 2021 valued at hundreds of millions of dollars against Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) for intellectual property (IP) infringement.

From November 2020 until now, anytime individuals used Zoom and turned on their End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) encryption option, they were using Cyph's technology (not Zoom's).

Zoom told companies that needed to protect consumer data (such as healthcare companies) that their data was encrypted and benefited financially. Meanwhile, Zoom was using Cyph's proprietary technology that they did not pay for.

Cyph, Inc. has developed and patented a useful and highly valuable information security system based on advanced encryption technology, which provides End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) for secure communications.

Cyph's patented technologies are highly sought after for security systems and for secure communications across mobile and fixed networks. Cyph's patent portfolio includes numerous patents which it alleges are infringed by Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and others today. Prior to the patented inventions of Cyph, Inc., secure and efficient multi-party communications across mobile and fixed networks did not exist. Companies like Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) could not provide E2EE technologies today without practicing Cyph's patented inventions.

Cyph's founders are former full-time software engineers at SpaceX directly hired by Elon Musk and other top executives at SpaceX.

Cyph's executives have a positive reputation within the tech community through their talks at such conferences as Black Hat, DEF CON, and TechCrunch Disrupt. Cyph had made every effort to resolve this issue with Zoom amicably, and believes it is important for Zoom and others to know that Cyph values its technology and will seek to enforce its legal rights in its technology. Brundidge & Stanger, P.C. is confident that a successful result can be achieved in this matter.

Goel Fund ( http://www.goelfund.com ) is Cyph's lead investor and first backed the company when they came out of Mach37 ( https://www.mach37.com ), a Virginia-based incubator.

Founded in 2014, Cyph ( https://www.cyph.com ) is a private communication suite built around a patented secure application platform. Cyph combines cutting-edge end-to-end cryptography with consumer-friendly ease of use. Cyph's founders believe that privacy is more important than ever and that current encryption solutions are too difficult for real people to use properly: "it doesn't matter how strong a lock is if no one ever bothers to lock it". Cyph's mission is to make powerful encryption tools as easy as possible for everyone to use and adopt as the norm.

