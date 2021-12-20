Pull-A-Part Donates $33k To Help Families In Need This Holiday Season Through Adopt-A-family Program Leading Auto Recycler Provides Holiday Gifts for the Children of 41 Families in 12 States, Including Military, Veterans, Domestic Violence Survivors, and Victims of Recent Weather Events

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull-A-Part, an industry-leading automotive recycler and operator of 25 used auto parts retail stores in the U.S., today announced it has raised more than $33,000 in donations through its annual Adopt-A-Family Program. Pull-A-Part will provide holiday gifts and related assistance for 41 families across the 12 states it operates in.

Pull-A-Part employees deliver gifts to a local charity as part of its annual Adopt-A-Family Program. The company raised more than $33K to help 41 families in 12 states this holiday season.

This is the fourth year Pull-A-Part has sponsored its Adopt-A-Family Program, a local, community-focused effort to help families in need during the holidays. Each store selects a family (or multiple families) to 'adopt' in their community and sets a fundraising goal to meet the needs of those families. Each Pull-A-Part store raises the funds through a combination of direct contributions from Pull-A-Part and donations collected from their customers and other members of the community. All 25 of Pull-A-Part's stores exceeded their fundraising goals this year.

"The amount of support we received from the Pull-A-Part community for the Adopt-A-Family Program this year was inspiring," said Ross Kogon, Chief Executive Officer, Pull-A-Part. "Our customers, partners, and employees stepped up in a big way, making it possible for us to help more families than ever this year. On behalf of Pull-A-Part and the families we're serving this year, I would like to personally thank everyone who helped make this program a success."

Pull-A-Part stores select families based on nominations from team members and business partners or in response to requests for assistance they receive from organizations in their community. In Birmingham, Pull-A-Part is helping three families who were victims of recent floods that impacted the area, and in Tucson, Pull-A-Part is providing support for 10 different families who were nominated or recommended for the Adopt-A-Family Program this year.

Other Pull-A-Part stores chose families based on requests from national charitable organizations the company supports, such as Soldier's Angels, which provides assistance to military, veterans, and their families. Soldier's Angels identifies families in each store's local community that need help and relies on companies like Pull-A-Part to meet these needs. This year, Pull-A-Part's local stores have adopted 21 Soldier's Angels families around the country.

"Our Adopt-A-Family Program is unique, empowering our local stores to identify and support families in need in the communities we serve," adds Kogon. "Whether a recommendation from a team member or a request from a local or national organization with a family in need, Adopt-A-Family is part of our ongoing commitment to helping the people, causes, or projects that make our communities stronger."

In addition to supporting local families in its communities, Pull-A-Part contributed more than $7,000 in Adopt-A-Family donations to The Red Cross to support disaster relief currently underway in several parts of the county. These much-needed donations will go directly towards helping families most-impacted by recent destructive and deadly storms that impacted many communities in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, and Missouri.

For a complete list of Pull-A-Part's Adopt-A-Family efforts for all 25 of its stores, please refer to the detailed summary page on the company's website.

For more information on Pull-A-Part's Adopt-A-Family Program or to speak with a representative of our Building Communities team, please contact us.

