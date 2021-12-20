Jackpocket App Reminds Adults about the Risks of Giving Lottery Tickets to Children

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --– Jackpocket lottery app today announced its commitment to the 2021 Gift Responsibly Campaign, organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to build awareness about the risks of giving lottery tickets to children.

Jackpocket joins more than 80 other lottery and community organizations from across the U.S. and Canada, and around the world to promote the reminder that "lottery tickets aren't child's play." The campaign is endorsed by the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

"Jackpocket strives to promote responsible gaming in all that we do," said Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "We are proud to stand with the NCPG in promoting the message that lottery tickets and scratch-offs are appropriate gifts only for adults. You must be at least 18 years old to place ticket orders on Jackpocket, and we hope that adults will avoid giving lottery tickets as gifts to minors during the holiday season -- or any time of the year."

To support the campaign this year, Jackpocket has published a blog post dedicated to sharing relevant data and awareness around the initiative, as well as a round of social media posts on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn to remind its audience to gift responsibly. This is Jackpocket's fourth year participating in the Gift Responsibly campaign.

"We are very appreciative of Jackpocket's efforts to educate adults about the potential consequences associated with underage lottery play," said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. "The evidence clearly shows that exposure to gambling as a youth increases the probability of gambling problems later in life. Regardless of what time of year it is, adults should find gift options for children other than lottery tickets."

Jackpocket is the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program. Learn more about Jackpocket's commitment to responsible play at https://jackpocket.com/responsible-play .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

NCPG is the national advocate for people and families affected by problem gambling. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling and works with all stakeholders to promote responsible gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat for confidential help.

About International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University

For over 20 years, the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University has been at the forefront of leading-edge research aimed at identifying and understanding the critical factors related to youth gambling issues.

