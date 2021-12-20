Comar Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New West Bend, Wisconsin Plant

WEST BEND, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a premier supplier of specialty packaging solutions and custom molded medical devices and assemblies was joined by customers, West Bend's Mayor Christophe Jenkins, local Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Toni Gumina, several Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, Comar's engineering partners at Strang, Inc, and their construction partners at Maas Brothers to commemorate the completion of its West Bend 2.0 Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2845 Wingate Street, West Bend, WI. The dedication took place on Wednesday, December 15th at 4:00 pm.

(PRNewsfoto/Comar)

The event marked the completion of Comar's expeditious nine-month effort to transition operations from its former West Bend site to the company's largest Wisconsin facility to date, less than five miles away. The new building triples Comar's local footprint to 160,000 sq.ft. and houses an array of advanced manufacturing capabilities including high tonnage molding machines, large cavitation molds, and press-side automation. From this ISO 9001 certified facility Comar will be able to increase its production of specialty packaging solutions including stock extrusion blow-molded containers, injection-molded lids and closures, and a wide variety of engineered custom products and assemblies.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, "The dedication of the new West Bend plant caps an incredible year of capability growth for Comar. In the past 12 months, the company worked diligently to expand nationwide. In addition to this Mid-West expansion, we enhanced our East Coast presence with our new Vineland, NJ location and combined two plants into one state-of-the-art facility at Rancho Cucamonga, CA on the West Coast. I am incredibly proud of the focus and hard work the organization has put into supporting the growth of our current and future customers."

The Comar Plant Manager of West Bend, James Spalding, adds "Staying local meant that we could retain and invest in our existing teams and by extension, our community. Our modernizations include improved floor layouts, break rooms, and dedicated training facilities for employee development. We are incredibly proud of our new space and eager to service our customers with upgraded offerings."

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies, including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding, which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. For over 70 years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions—transforming them from concept to reality, where they can positively impact the world around us. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for more than two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

