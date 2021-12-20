CHRISTMAS FILM INSPIRES KIDS TO DREAM BIG

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From now through New Year's, everyone can tune into Armed Forces Entertainment YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/_Dn5RFYOyEY and enjoy an exciting new 30-minute Christmas film for kids and families.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

As a gift for the entire country as well as over 400,000 troops, service members and their families at military bases throughout the world, Armed Forces Entertainment joined the creators of the new children's holiday book POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ to produce an exciting film and new holiday tradition for everyone.

Watch a magical story of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance who study and learn special music, magic and circus skills at a secret university. After receiving their diplomas from Santa, the three fantastical elves share their extraordinary and entertaining gifts with the world, spreading joy, wonder and spectacle while learning valuable lessons in humility and service to others. The film is based on the book by renowned Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou.

The film production of the storybook combines sensationally vibrant, larger than life illustrations with dazzling LED animation. Together with astounding costumed characters, magicians, carolers, dancers, circus artists and entertainers, this action-packed performance pops off the pages and onto the screen creating a YouTube experience certain to inspire kids' imaginations, mesmerize and brighten everyone's Holiday Season around the world.

"AFE is proud to continue bringing quality entertainment to our service members & their families in the safest way, especially during the holiday season when it's needed most," says Armed Forces Entertainment Chief, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil.

Neil Goldberg says, "I wanted to bring a new generation of storytelling and entertainment to a new generation of kids, to those serving our country and for the rest of the world to experience."

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.

The new illustrated storybook is still available for this Christmas at pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com and retail outlets nationwide.

