BAFFIN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to be an official partner of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The annual hockey tournament is taking place in Edmonton and Red Deer, from December 26, 2021 – January 5, 2022.

After a year played without an in-person audience in 2021, the 2022 World Juniors will return to Canada and host hockey's top young international players and hockey fans from around the world. Baffin is honoured to join the World Juniors event and welcome fans and players back to Canada.

Baffin is an industry leading, Canadian footwear brand – with its core focus and expertise being technically advanced outerwear. Established in Stoney Creek, ON in 1979, Baffin is a family run company offering a variety of product ranges, from rugged, comfortable cold climate boots and cold weather base layers, to industrial and hunting & fishing boots.

Since it's creation, Baffin has attained an expertise in extreme high-performance footwear and cold-climate products. Engineered in Canada and tested worldwide through expeditions and real-world product testing opportunities, Baffin's technology has been Polar Proven® at the coldest temperatures on earth.

A true home-grown, Canadian company, Baffin's partnership with the World Juniors is an ideal collaboration, mixing the nation's favourite pastime with the experts in cold.

"It's an honour to partner with the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. There is nothing more Canadian than hockey and the cold, and while we own the cold – the World Juniors owns hockey. It's a match made in Canada," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Brand and Strategy. "Every year the World Juniors provides Canadians with an incredible display of national pride and Baffin is honoured to be a part of this year's tournament."

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held December 26, 2021 – January 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

