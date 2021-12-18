Delta to Acquire Universal Instruments - a Leader in Precision Automation Solutions for Electronics Manufacturing -to Further its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, said, "Universal Instruments has built a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta's industrial automation business. Furthermore, by adding Universal's precision automation machine offering and leading technologies to our highly diversified industrial automation portfolio, we can offer customers total solutions capable of enhancing the productivity and carbon footprint of their production lines. Universal Instruments' rich experiences in standard automation machines will also enhance Delta's product development processes. We look forward to cooperating deeply with Universal Instruments to accelerate the development of Delta's next-generation smart manufacturing solutions."

Jean-Luc Pelissier, Universal's chief executive officer, commented "Delta has been a long term customer partner of Universal Instruments, and we are privileged to now be part of the Delta family. Delta's global scale, strong presence in Asia, smart manufacturing prowess, and deep understanding of electronics automation needs supports our technology development and growth strategy. This unique combination will expand our scalability, improve our global reach, and also complement our supply chain and manufacturing footprint, thereby greatly benefiting all our customers."

Throughout its 100-year history, Conklin, NY-based Universal Instruments has devoted itself to technological innovation and development, reflected in its 500+ patent portfolio and close to 30,000 systems delivered to date. The Company offers Precision Automation solutions for advanced applications requiring high accuracy, high-speed handling, assembly, and inspection. In addition, Universal Instruments developed its Advanced Process Lab (APL) platform, which assists customers in each phase of the products' lifecycle (prototyping, process development, analytics, and advanced assembly).

Following the aforementioned transaction, Universal Instruments shall continue operating under the leadership of its original management team.

** The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions in the Purchase Agreement.

About Delta

Delta Electronics, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years, and its ESG performance was recognized with the highest score in the global electronic equipment industry in 2021 by DJSI. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

