SurePayroll Named Best Payroll Service for Household Employers

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePayroll, a leading payroll, human resources and employee benefit solutions provider, has been named Best Payroll Service for Household Employers by Business News Daily, a news and information resource for decision makers and small business owners. This is the sixth consecutive year SurePayroll earned top honors in this category.

SurePayroll household employee payroll is a comprehensive, accessible, easy-to-use solution that helps clients save time and avoid penalties on household payroll services including childcare, tutoring, landscaping, food preparation and other in-home professional services. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 152 million household employees in the United States, and the employment category is projected to grow 8 percent from 2020 to 2030 as working parents or guardians continue to need assistance.

A household employee, such as a nanny or childcare provider, is either part-time or full-time, and the homeowner controls what work is assigned and how the work is completed. The nanny tax threshold for 2021 is $2,300, meaning Social Security and Medicare taxes must be withheld and remitted to the IRS for any household employee who earns at least that amount.

"Earning this recognition is a credit to the dedicated SurePayroll team members who deliver peace of mind to our household and small business online payroll customers," said John Cumbee, General Manager, SurePayroll. "We are proud the reviewers describe SurePayroll as a 'top-notch,' 'excellent,' and acknowledge that our customers can 'rest easy' knowing that our professionals will help them handle their payroll needs properly."

The Business News Daily "best of" review highlights the many advantages offered by SurePayroll household payroll, including accessibility, a broad array of services and features, friendly customer service, affordability, and "a simple-to-understand interface that allows you to run payroll in just a few minutes."

Business News Daily conducts extensive research and analysis to select annual award winners. The online publication acknowledged SurePayroll as the industry leader, detailing how the 21-year-old company "provides everything household employers need from a payroll provider, including all payroll and payroll tax services." The review also notes that SurePayroll offers best-in-class small business online payroll services.

About SurePayroll

SurePayroll, a Paychex company, has been a leading provider of online payroll services to small businesses nationwide for more than 20 years. As the first software as a service payroll company, SurePayroll has grown to become a household name in easy-to-use payroll, workers' compensation, 401(k) plans, and health insurance services, all backed by an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. Most recently, SurePayroll added HR services to its portfolio of solutions. By offering the additional flexibility of private-label and co-branded solutions, SurePayroll serves as a strategic partner to a diverse range of businesses and trusted advisors, including financial institutions and accountants.

