RAGS TO RICHES: SHINNY LOOKING TO REACH MILESTONE WIN

The new racehorse looks to set new records at Turf Paradise race on Friday, December 17.

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 17, Shinny, a four-year-old thoroughbred horse, will be going for a remarkable 10 wins in a row in the 9th race at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Arizona. If Shinny prevails, he will become the winningest horse in North America, with 12 wins beating out the 45,972 other horses that raced in 2021.

Earlier this year, Shinny was claimed from the bottom ranks of horse racing for a mere $3500 by Rosette Racing, LLP. Since joining Rosette Racing, LLP, Shinny has had a remarkable year. Shinny has amassed winnings exceeding $100,000 in 2021.

"Shinny is very small in stature with an unimpressive disposition, but his heart is big," said owner Rob Rosette.

Shinny is trained by Robertino Diodoro, the leading trainer at Turf Paradise. Diodoro is the 7th winningest trainer in the United States that races at the premier racing meets.

About Rosette Racing, LLC

Established in 2003, Rosette Racing, LLC, is located in Chandler, AZ. Horses from Rosette Racing, LLC have raced and won at tracks throughout the country. Rosette Racing, LLC continues to expand in size and influence as a premier stable.

